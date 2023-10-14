Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 27th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

TSE SSL opened at C$6.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.21. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$5.90 and a one year high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$66.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.140565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSL. CIBC upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

