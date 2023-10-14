Oxford Square Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $174.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

