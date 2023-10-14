The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, November 5th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $11.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

