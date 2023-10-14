Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

Sandstorm Gold has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.84 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $2,865,324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

