Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.
Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.
Global Water Resources Stock Up 4.5 %
GWRS opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $245.34 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Insider Activity at Global Water Resources
In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $135,839.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,125,528 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,806.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Global Water Resources Company Profile
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
