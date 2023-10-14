Oxford Lane Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
OXLCM stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $25.19.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
