Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

SSL opened at C$6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.21. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of C$66.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.140565 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

