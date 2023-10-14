Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Shares of GWRS opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $245.34 million, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $135,839.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,125,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,806.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

