PennantPark Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

PNNT stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.53. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 57.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PennantPark Investment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $74,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 143.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

