PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

PennantPark Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

PNNT stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.53. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 57.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 10,960 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $74,966.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,133.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 143.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth $88,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

