Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $71.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

FTNT opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $445,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

