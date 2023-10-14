Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This is a boost from Source Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Source Capital Price Performance

Source Capital stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

