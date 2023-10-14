Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

Sandstorm Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

NYSE SAND opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

