Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OXLCP opened at $22.84 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) by 8,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

