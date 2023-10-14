Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AFT opened at $13.12 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

