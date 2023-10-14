Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 2.3% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.31 and last traded at $110.83. 21,061,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 62,615,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,254.50, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

