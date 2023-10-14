ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 2.8%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $624.19 and last traded at $623.30. 601,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,020,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $606.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.20.

The firm has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $628.13 and a 200-day moving average of $667.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

