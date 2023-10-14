FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Price Up 3.5%

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 42,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 429,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FORM

FormFactor Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -376.33 and a beta of 1.21.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $18,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after acquiring an additional 678,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 338,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 304.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 336,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.