Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Trading Up 4.2%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 538,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 181,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $504.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 201.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

