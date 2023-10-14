Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 4.3%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.40. 31,329,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 69,242,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

