JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sees Large Volume Increase

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 442,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 492,266 shares.The stock last traded at $12.63 and had previously closed at $13.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

