Raymond James Raises Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $160.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JBL opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $8,089,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,025,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,095,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,247 shares of company stock worth $23,258,517. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

