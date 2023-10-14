Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,202,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,026 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $6.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AIV

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $971.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.