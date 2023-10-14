X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,603,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 3,251,681 shares.The stock last traded at $33.54 and had previously closed at $33.66.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,987,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,976.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 383,464 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.