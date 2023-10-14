Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2,060 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $671.92 million, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth $176,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

