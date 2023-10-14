Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,347,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,526,126 shares.The stock last traded at $85.86 and had previously closed at $91.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

