Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.17

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 179585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRVN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRVN

Driven Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.