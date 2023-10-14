Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.73

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 1510157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 117.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

