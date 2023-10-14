iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.56

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.56 and last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 1164464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 78,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,531,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,319 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after buying an additional 781,235 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,089,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,942,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

