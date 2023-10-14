Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.24

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 140385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Camping World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Camping World

Camping World Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Camping World by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.