Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $102.52

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.52 and last traded at $102.97, with a volume of 553493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

