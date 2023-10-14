Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

FAX opened at $2.52 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 93,853 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

