Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Tuesday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Metso Oyj Price Performance

OUKPY stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. Metso Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUKPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays started coverage on Metso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

