STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 196.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

NYSE STAG opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 102,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 54,469 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 40,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 320,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 79,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $3,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

