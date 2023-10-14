McGrath RentCorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $102.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $83.15 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average is $94.81.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 22.16%. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

