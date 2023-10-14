Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) to Issue $0.66 Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 152.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.1%.
Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance
NYSE CEQP opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.39. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CEQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.
Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 89.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.
