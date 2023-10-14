Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.99

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.99 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 249100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Cognex Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Cognex by 14,312.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,568,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 99.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,834 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $49,564,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $26,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

