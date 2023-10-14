Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.80

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.80 and last traded at C$17.89, with a volume of 55431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market cap of C$883.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$871.80 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 2.8686567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

