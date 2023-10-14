Interfor (TSE:IFP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.80

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.80 and last traded at C$17.89, with a volume of 55431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Interfor from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Interfor Stock Down 1.8 %
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$871.80 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 2.8686567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
