MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$71.00 to C$66.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. MTY Food Group traded as low as C$52.83 and last traded at C$52.88, with a volume of 22985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.54.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.14.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.48. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.9071877 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.