Decentralized Social Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $8.56 or 0.00031856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $90.15 million and $2.64 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

