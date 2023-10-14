StockNews.com Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USNA. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:USNA opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $39,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,037 shares of company stock valued at $783,809. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 47.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

