Morgan Stanley Trims Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price to $16.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of VSCO opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

