Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0273 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

