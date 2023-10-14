Moonbeam Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $142.24 million and $6.45 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,088,538,577 coins and its circulating supply is 766,651,398 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

