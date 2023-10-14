SingularityNET Market Capitalization Achieves $209.08 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $209.08 million and $10.79 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015880 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,877.80 or 1.00029755 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,238,747,261 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,238,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.16846072 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $11,668,342.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.