dForce USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152.26 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $33.01 million and approximately $152.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003817 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00229144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014011 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,178,663 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00692416 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $149.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

