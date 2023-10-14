Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $225.85 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $225.85 million and approximately $75.07 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,210,167,414.607376 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02217216 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $100,497,601.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

