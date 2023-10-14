HI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.15 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. HI has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $353,147.30 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015880 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,877.80 or 1.00029755 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 3,818,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00078758 USD and is up 6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $367,661.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

