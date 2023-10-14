Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Sells $18,768.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $18,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Avid Bioservices Price Performance
NASDAQ CDMO opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $519.42 million, a P/E ratio of -205.75 and a beta of 1.71. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $21.05.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,815,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after buying an additional 1,965,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,091,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,193,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares during the period.
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
