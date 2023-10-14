Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Drops By 23.4%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BOC Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.